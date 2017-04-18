Australian girl, 8, escaped a sinking...

Australian girl, 8, escaped a sinking car but family drowned

Yesterday Read more: BBC News

A girl of eight who survived when the car she was in sank in Australia, killing three family members, has described her desperate struggle to raise the alarm. Chloe Kabealo said she had unbuckled her seatbelt and tried to "go up for air", then "just kept floating up out".

