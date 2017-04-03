Australian experts say spider venom not to blame for amputee's infection
The condition of a man who lost both his legs after contracting an infection through what is thought to be a spider bite has stabilised, according to his family and the Australian hospital where he is being treated. After an earlier report suggested the man fell ill from of the bite of a white-tailed spider, experts have ruled out the possibility that the venom from any spider in Australia could cause a flesh-eating condition that requires amputation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Mar 31
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC