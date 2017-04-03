Australian experts say spider venom n...

Australian experts say spider venom not to blame for amputee's infection

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The condition of a man who lost both his legs after contracting an infection through what is thought to be a spider bite has stabilised, according to his family and the Australian hospital where he is being treated. After an earlier report suggested the man fell ill from of the bite of a white-tailed spider, experts have ruled out the possibility that the venom from any spider in Australia could cause a flesh-eating condition that requires amputation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Mar 31 Coulter Geist 9
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC