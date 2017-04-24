Australian backpackers in terrifying ...

Australian backpackers in terrifying hijacking ordeal in Guatemala

Thursday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A young Australian couple is vowing never to return to Guatemala after being kidnapped, assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while travelling in the country. Jayson Peter Kelly, 25, and Kirsten Smith, 25, from Cairns, Queensland, were eight weeks into their nine-month backpacking adventure when what was supposed to be a trip of lifetime turned into a nightmare.

