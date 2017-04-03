Australia warns of possible Gallipoli terror attack
Australia said it had received information that terrorists may be planning to attack a World War I commemoration service at Gallipoli in Turkey later in the month. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement that Turkish authorities were aware of the information "and traditionally provide a high level of protective security around Anzac Day commemorations on the peninsula".
