Australia warns gas companies they risk export restrictions

Australia's prime minister warned energy companies on Thursday that they would be restricted from exporting gas if Australians are not also provided with adequate supplies at internationally competitive prices. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said it was unacceptable that Australia was about to overtake Qatar as the world's biggest exporter of liquid natural gas yet domestic gas users face shortages and sky-rocketing prices.

