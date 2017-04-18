Australia toughens foreign worker vis...

Australia toughens foreign worker visas, says Australian jobs for Australians

Monday

Australia will abolish a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replace it with a visa requiring better English-language and work skills, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday. Turnbull rejected suggestions the visa policy change was in response to far-right wing political parties, such as One Nation, demanding more nationalistic policies.

