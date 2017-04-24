Australia remembers: From past to pre...

Australia remembers: From past to present

Clockwise from left: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull drops in on troops serving in the Middle East; the dawn service at North Bondi RSL; the Newcastle Anzac march, and Navy personnel enjoy refreshments after the march. FROM current conflicts in Middle East war zones to small town cenotaphs across the country, tens of thousands of Australians yesterday paid tribute to Diggers past and present in a global commemoration of the Anzac spirit.

