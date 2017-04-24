Australia remembers: From past to present
Clockwise from left: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull drops in on troops serving in the Middle East; the dawn service at North Bondi RSL; the Newcastle Anzac march, and Navy personnel enjoy refreshments after the march. FROM current conflicts in Middle East war zones to small town cenotaphs across the country, tens of thousands of Australians yesterday paid tribute to Diggers past and present in a global commemoration of the Anzac spirit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC