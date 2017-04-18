'Australia first' foreign visa change...

'Australia first' foreign visa changes spark cheers, fears

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

Australia's controversial decision to scrap a visa programme for temporary foreign workers got a mixed response Wednesday, with critics slamming it as spin over substance and pandering to anti-immigration rhetoric. The "457 visa" allows businesses facing skills shortages to employ labour from overseas, but has been slammed by unions amid claims that bosses were abusing it and local workers were missing out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 3 hr WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC