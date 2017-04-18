Australia blasts into space with miniature satellite

A satellite built in Adelaide, South Australia, is bound for the International Space Station where it will play a key role in studying the upper reaches of earth's atmosphere. The CubeSat miniaturised satellite is the work of 50 University of Adelaide students and staff, and will join a network of 50 similar satellites to be deployed into the thermosphere, the layer of the atmosphere between 95 and 500 kilometres from the earth.

