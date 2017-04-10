Australia Animals Lovers Offer $5,000 Reward To Find Platypus Killers

Australia Animals Lovers Offer $5,000...

Animal advocates are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the killing of at least three platypuses in Australia, two of which were beheaded. The bodies of the protected duck-billed mammals turned up in the Albury Botanic Gardens in New South Wales over the last five weeks.

Chicago, IL

