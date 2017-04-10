[Australia] $1400 Purely Gaming PC1

[Australia] $1400 Purely Gaming PC1

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tom's Hardware

Approximate Purchase Date: In the next fortnight. Have app. $750 ready to order parts now though Budget Range: $1400 AUD is my price range, id prefer not to go over but if absolutely necessary and it's only $50 or so, I would bump the limit up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC