Andrew Leigh urges NSW government to support Canberra to Sydney high-speed train
Federal MP Dr Andrew Leigh is urging the NSW government to support a high-speed railway proposal between Canberra and Sydney. The proposal, put forward by Spanish manufacturing company Talgo, could slash the rail travel time between the two cities from four hours to just two and a half hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|10
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC