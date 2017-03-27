'Almost too attractive': artist says ...

'Almost too attractive': artist says former Australia PM...

Tony Abbott's face might be one of the most recognisable in Australia, but sculptor Linda Klarfeld found herself caught off guard after sitting with the former Australian prime minister for more than an hour. Abbott's distinctive ears and Roman nose - prime fodder for the nation's cartoonists and photographers for decades - were almost too attractive to sculpt.

Chicago, IL

