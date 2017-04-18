Alice Cooper 2017 Australian tour ann...

Alice Cooper 2017 Australian tour announced including Canberra show

Prep the black eyeliner and the fake blood - Alice Cooper is heading to Australia for a national tour, and he's coming to Canberra. The heavy metal icon will play AIS Arena on Monday October 23 as part of the seven-date tour that also visits Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane.

