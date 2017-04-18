Albert Einstein's theory of monogamy
Albert Einstein's theory of relativity is known around the world, sparked vigorous scientific debate and transformed theoretical physics and astronomy. The new 10-part TV mini-series, starring Australian Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush as the great German-born, Nobel Prize-winning physicist, explores his early rebellious life, the rise of the Nazis, assassinations of his close friends and his work in unlocking mysteries of the universe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|12 hr
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Fri
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC