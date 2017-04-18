Albert Einstein's theory of monogamy

Albert Einstein's theory of monogamy

Albert Einstein's theory of relativity is known around the world, sparked vigorous scientific debate and transformed theoretical physics and astronomy. The new 10-part TV mini-series, starring Australian Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush as the great German-born, Nobel Prize-winning physicist, explores his early rebellious life, the rise of the Nazis, assassinations of his close friends and his work in unlocking mysteries of the universe.

Chicago, IL

