a Big tarantulas the size of your fac...

a Big tarantulas the size of your facea among 50 new spider species discovered

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Scientists in Queensland, Australia have identified more than 50 new species of spiders ranging in size from a tarantula as big as your face to one the size of a fingernail. Robert Raven, an arachnologist at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, and his team spent two weeks looking for new spiders in an area in the northern part of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Sun TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC