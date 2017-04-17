a Big tarantulas the size of your facea among 50 new spider species discovered
Scientists in Queensland, Australia have identified more than 50 new species of spiders ranging in size from a tarantula as big as your face to one the size of a fingernail. Robert Raven, an arachnologist at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, and his team spent two weeks looking for new spiders in an area in the northern part of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Sun
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC