1450km of Great Barrier Reef has bleached badly

Monday Apr 10 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Scientists just back from a 8045km aircraft survey of Australia's Great Barrier Reef pronounced a dire verdict: Warm waters have severely bleached large swaths of its corals for the second year in a row in a deadly one-two punch. In 2016, two thirds of corals in the northern sector of the reef died after severe bleaching from unusually warm waters.

