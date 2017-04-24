$1.4 billion regional rail revival in...

$1.4 billion regional rail revival in State Budget

Regional train lines will get a $1.45 billion funding boost as the Andrews government moves to shore up its support across country Victoria ahead of next year's state election. With suburban level crossing removals and the Melbourne Metro Rail Project firmly underway, regional transport will be a centrepiece of Tuesday's state budget - and every rail line will benefit from a revamp.

