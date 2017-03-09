Woman sexually abused by her father t...

Woman sexually abused by her father to cycle 500km in support of child sex victims

When one seven-year-old sought comfort from her father after a bad dream, reality became far worse than the nightmare. Now 35 and living in Sydney, she and other cyclists will ride 500 kilometres from Sydney to Parliament House to support the one in five Australian children who will be sexually abused before they turn 18. "The sad thing is these perpetrators are monsters, but they don't look like monsters, they look like human beings," Ms Blease said.

