Woman in Australia allegedly tried to drown sons in river
An Australian mother has allegedly tried to drown her two sons in a river, leaving one boy in hospital and police searching the water for the second. The woman is in hospital undergoing assessment and is expected to be extradited from Victoria to New South Wales to face charges after handing herself in to police on Thursday night.
