Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' t...

Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' to stay on Wall Street?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

That's the question New York City officials are facing after a statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress went up in front of the bronze bull early this month and immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation. What was intended as a temporary display to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards is now getting a second look in light of its popularity, which has spawned an online petition seeking to keep it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Sat visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC