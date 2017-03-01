Wild mushroom warning in Australia
Wild mushrooms should not be picked or eaten due to the health risks they pose, according to the Food Safety Information Council. Four people have died after eating deathcap mushrooms in the Australian Capital Territory in the past 16 years, said the council.
