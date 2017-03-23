Why Australia shouldn't be cowed by L...

Why Australia shouldn't be cowed by London attack

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Millbury

The first thing to say about the deadly terror attack in London is that innocent people have been slain and maimed, and The Age extends its condolences to their grieving families and friends.The attack, presumably related to international terrorism, although at the time of writing no organisation had claimed involvement, also traumatised Londoners, to whom we extend our sympathies and solidarity. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... 52 min visitor 1
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... 3 hr Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Thu Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC