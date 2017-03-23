Why Australia shouldn't be cowed by London attack

The first thing to say about the deadly terror attack in London is that innocent people have been slain and maimed, and The Age extends its condolences to their grieving families and friends.The attack, presumably related to international terrorism, although at the time of writing no organisation had claimed involvement, also traumatised Londoners, to whom we extend our sympathies and solidarity. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.