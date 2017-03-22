Western Australian election count endgame
As Labor locks in 41 seats in the lower house, the past form of below-the-line votes suggests some interesting new possibilities in the upper. We have the first finalised upper house result in, so I'm bumping this post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crikey.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC