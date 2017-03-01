Universities Australia conference in Canberra hears student concerns
Today's students face unprecedented stress from living costs, time constraints and the need to juggle multiple roles, a higher education conference in Canberra has heard. Representatives from two student associations spoke before Universities Australia's conference in Canberra on Wednesday about changing student expectations in 2017.
