Two men in Australia dead after being 'cooked from the inside' in drug overdose

20 hrs ago

The horrific overdose deaths of two young men in Australia after they were "cooked from the inside" have prompted fears about the possible re-emergence of killer synthetic drugs. Both men died in the Hunter region of New South Wales on Thursday, following separate long and violent psychotic episodes where their core temperatures rose to fatal levels, including one man whose body temperature reached over 42 degrees celsius.

