Two men in Australia dead after being 'cooked from the inside' in drug overdose
The horrific overdose deaths of two young men in Australia after they were "cooked from the inside" have prompted fears about the possible re-emergence of killer synthetic drugs. Both men died in the Hunter region of New South Wales on Thursday, following separate long and violent psychotic episodes where their core temperatures rose to fatal levels, including one man whose body temperature reached over 42 degrees celsius.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC