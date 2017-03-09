Trial begins of man accused in Australian backpacker attacks

ADELAIDE, Australia - Two backpackers were subjected to a terrifying ordeal on a remote Australian beach, where a man sexually assaulted one of the women before beating her friend in the head with a hammer and repeatedly ramming her with his four-wheel drive as she tried to flee for help, a prosecutor said Thursday. Grim details of the attack emerged in South Australia's Supreme Court on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old man charged in the 2016 assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.