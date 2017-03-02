There's a new player at Australia's b...

There's a new player at Australia's biggest airshow: China

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

For the first time, Chinese firms are at Australia's aviation megashow - one of the world's major defence and aerospace events - in what is being seen as the first steps of an export push, and one being watched closely by security analysts. The firms include a branch of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China - the nation's defence and aerospace behemoth that makes most of its air force hardware - and a division of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation that makes rockets to launch satellites into orbit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
Dear Australia Feb 19 poopoo 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC