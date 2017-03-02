There's a new player at Australia's biggest airshow: China

For the first time, Chinese firms are at Australia's aviation megashow - one of the world's major defence and aerospace events - in what is being seen as the first steps of an export push, and one being watched closely by security analysts. The firms include a branch of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China - the nation's defence and aerospace behemoth that makes most of its air force hardware - and a division of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation that makes rockets to launch satellites into orbit.

