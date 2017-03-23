The Latest: China, Australia leaders discuss London attack
Police on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The UK House of Commons sitting has been suspended as witnesses report sounds like gun... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Thu
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC