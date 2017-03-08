Stunning pink lake in Australia park ...

Stunning pink lake in Australia park is amazing, look but don't touch ...

This picture of pink lake water is similar what's happening at a salt lake in Westgate Park, Australia, where algae in the salt crust, high temperatures, sunlight and no rainfall turn the lake an incredible color of pink. Talk about an algae bloom.

Chicago, IL

