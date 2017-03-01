Sprawling Mess: Rise of Australia's n...

Sprawling Mess: Rise of Australia's never-ending cities

SYDNEY could stretch to the Central Coast, Melbourne could hit Geelong and Brisbane could merge with the Gold Coast as super-cities start to take over Australia. Country towns could be mostly emptied out and the Aussie outback left almost abandoned as most of the nation's population will flock to Australia's major capitals - Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne.

