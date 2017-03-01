Sprawling Mess: Rise of Australia's never-ending cities
SYDNEY could stretch to the Central Coast, Melbourne could hit Geelong and Brisbane could merge with the Gold Coast as super-cities start to take over Australia. Country towns could be mostly emptied out and the Aussie outback left almost abandoned as most of the nation's population will flock to Australia's major capitals - Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC