South Australia gives same-sex couples access to IVF and unpaid surrogacy
The passage of the bill removes the last legal discrimination against LGBTI people from the statue books of the state. A bill allowing equal access to assisted reproductive treatment and unpaid surrogacy for same-sex couples has been passed in the South Australian parliament.
