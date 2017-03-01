South Australia gives same-sex couple...

South Australia gives same-sex couples access to IVF and unpaid surrogacy

The passage of the bill removes the last legal discrimination against LGBTI people from the statue books of the state. A bill allowing equal access to assisted reproductive treatment and unpaid surrogacy for same-sex couples has been passed in the South Australian parliament.

