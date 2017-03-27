Second body found in Debbie floods
Roads in the northern New South Wales community of Corndale were covered by floodwaters on Friday, March 31, after heavy rain fell across the region, brought by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Drone footage shows the extent of the flooding across the regional town, about 16km northeast of Lismore, where residents were forced to evacuate as a levee overflowed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|10 hr
|Trump your President
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|14 hr
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC