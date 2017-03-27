Second body found in Debbie floods

Second body found in Debbie floods

49 min ago

Roads in the northern New South Wales community of Corndale were covered by floodwaters on Friday, March 31, after heavy rain fell across the region, brought by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Drone footage shows the extent of the flooding across the regional town, about 16km northeast of Lismore, where residents were forced to evacuate as a levee overflowed.

