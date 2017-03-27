Scientists describe treasure trove of...

Scientists describe treasure trove of dinosaur tracks in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Dubbed 'Australia's Jurassic Park,' a 15-mile stretch of Dampier Peninsula coastline boasts an unprecedented 21 different types of dinosaur tracks. The dinosaur with the largest footprint to date roamed the Australian coast some 100 million years ago, according to new findings from an area dubbed "Australia's Jurassic Park."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC