Scientists describe treasure trove of dinosaur tracks in Australia
Dubbed 'Australia's Jurassic Park,' a 15-mile stretch of Dampier Peninsula coastline boasts an unprecedented 21 different types of dinosaur tracks. The dinosaur with the largest footprint to date roamed the Australian coast some 100 million years ago, according to new findings from an area dubbed "Australia's Jurassic Park."
