Ruby Rose couldn't 'relate' to anyone growing up

The 'Orange is the New Black' star - who was raised by her single mother Katia Langenheim in Melbourne, Australia - was constantly looking for someone in the public eye she could connect with before she came out as gay at the age of 12. She explained: "Growing up I always looked to the media, TV, film, arts and music to find someone I could relate to and there wasn't really anybody. I always said that when I grew up, I want to be the person that wasn't around when I needed them."

