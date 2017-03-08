Ruby Rose couldn't 'relate' to anyone...

Ruby Rose couldn't 'relate' to anyone growing up

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Orange is the New Black' star - who was raised by her single mother Katia Langenheim in Melbourne, Australia - was constantly looking for someone in the public eye she could connect with before she came out as gay at the age of 12. She explained: "Growing up I always looked to the media, TV, film, arts and music to find someone I could relate to and there wasn't really anybody. I always said that when I grew up, I want to be the person that wasn't around when I needed them."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC