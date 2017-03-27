Reggie Yates documentary on Australia...

Reggie Yates documentary on Australia drinking 'seriously breached' BBC rules

A BBC documentary presented by Reggie Yates "seriously breached" editorial guidelines, the BBC Trust has ruled, with a misleading episode portraying extreme drinking in Australia's Aboriginal community. The first episode, broadcast on BBC Three online and on the iPlayer, included footage of Reggie attending what was portrayed as a single party in the town of Wilcannia, New South Wales.

Chicago, IL

