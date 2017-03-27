Powerful cyclone slams into Australiaa s tropical northeast

A powerful cyclone slammed into Australia's tropical northeast coast on Tuesday, tearing down fences, snapping trees and knocking out power to thousands, officials said. The destructive eyewall of Cyclone Debbie, a Category 4 storm packing winds up to 260 kilometres per hour , made landfall near Airlie Beach, a resort town in Queensland state, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

