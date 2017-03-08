Out-of-pocket childcare costs rise Au...

Out-of-pocket childcare costs rise Australia-wide, hurting Canberrans most

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Analysis from consultancy firm Hamilton Stone shows out-of-pocket childcare costs have risen over the past five years, disproportionately affecting lower-income families and leaving Canberrans paying more. Between 2011-16, households earning under $55,000 a year paid 60 per cent more, with out-of-pocket costs slowly decreasing as earnings rose, with a family on $135,000 facing a rise of about 30 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... 11 hr sameold 4
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC