Out-of-pocket childcare costs rise Australia-wide, hurting Canberrans most
Analysis from consultancy firm Hamilton Stone shows out-of-pocket childcare costs have risen over the past five years, disproportionately affecting lower-income families and leaving Canberrans paying more. Between 2011-16, households earning under $55,000 a year paid 60 per cent more, with out-of-pocket costs slowly decreasing as earnings rose, with a family on $135,000 facing a rise of about 30 per cent.
