NSW ex-cop accused of advising organi...

NSW ex-cop accused of advising organised criminals how to beat police detection

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Liverpool City Champion

A former NSW Police officer has been caught allegedly supplying kilograms of cocaine and advising organised criminals on how to fly under the radar of law enforcement. A former NSW Police officer has been caught allegedly supplying kilograms of cocaine and advising organised criminals on how to fly under the radar of law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool City Champion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,869,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC