NSW braces for 'worst thunderstorms of the season'

Waves of "ferocious" thunderstorms are expected to lash NSW on Monday, with flash flooding, heavy downpours and "giant hail" likely to hit large parts of central and northern New South Wales.A line of storms stretching from Broken Hill, Echuca and the Victorian town of Port Albert will be joined by storms that are moving along a low and upper-pressure trough across the eastern parts of south Australia. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Powerful surf conditions will continue to batter most of the NSW coast.

Chicago, IL

