Murray River death: Woman charged with murder

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old son and attempted murder by drowning of her nine-year-old son, after refusing to appear on video link in the Deniliquin Magistrates Court on Monday morning. In a brief hearing, the charges were revised to include murder following the discovery of the boy's body in the Murray River, near Moama, on Saturday morning.

