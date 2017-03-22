MP's expenses scandal claims for Ballarat and Ocean Grove total $174K

Under fire Melton MP Don Nardella's taxpayer funded living claims total $174, 836 for Ballarat for and Ocean Grove. Disgraced Melton MP Don Nardella chose not to live in his St Kilda property because it was "not spacious enough" and chose to live in an Ocean Grove caravan park so he could continue claiming a lucrative second residence allowance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.