Melbourne weather: High humidity and rain blankets city as flash floods loom

Melbourne's commuters endured 100 per cent humidity, rain and misty skies Tuesday morning, with the worst of the wet weather still ahead.The sticky conditions were thanks to a night of rainfall across the state, with some places recording an enormous 54 millimetres in only 30 minutes. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Melbourne experiences its first Autumn rains after a dry spell.

