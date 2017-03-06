Melbourne booms while the rest of Vic...

Melbourne booms while the rest of Victoria wilts

Victoria's economic activity is becoming increasingly monocentric, centred within 10 kilometres of Melbourne's city centre. Photo: James Davies Melbourne has become so important it now accounts for all of Victoria's economic growth, with the rest of the state contributing nothing in net terms.

Chicago, IL

