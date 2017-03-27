Man, 66, arrested over sex charges

A MAN has been extradited from Queensland to face charges that he sexually abused a young girl near Tamworth in the 1960s and 70s. The 66-year-old cannot be identified for legal reasons but The Leader can reveal he was charged with a string of offences by Oxley detectives on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

