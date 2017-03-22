London attack is latest in which vehi...

London attack is latest in which vehicles are used as weapon

Read more: Langley Advance

When an attacker plowed a vehicle into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, it was the latest in a string of incidents in which drivers used their vehicles as weapons. Some were orchestrated by extremist groups, others by unstable individuals with unclear motives.

Chicago, IL

