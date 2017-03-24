Lawyers to call for flood victims as second Queensland floods class action advances
A second class action seeking damages for victims of Queensland 2011 flood has been given the green light by the New South Wales Supreme Court. The new class action could open the door to compensation for businesses and individuals who lost money on property or "yet-to-commence" projects, but who did not suffer any physical damage to their land or buildings during the 2011 Queensland floods.
