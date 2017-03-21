Killer crocodile killed after attack

The four metre croc is believed to have taken Warren Hughes, as he fished shallow waters south of Innisfail on Saturday afternoon. The 35-year-old fisherman's death came just hours before another crocodile attack in nearby Innisfail, where 18-year-old Lee De Paauw had his arm mauled by one of the saltwater reptiles after jumping into the infested Johnstone River on a dare.

