Killer crocodile killed after attack

2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The four metre croc is believed to have taken Warren Hughes, as he fished shallow waters south of Innisfail on Saturday afternoon. The 35-year-old fisherman's death came just hours before another crocodile attack in nearby Innisfail, where 18-year-old Lee De Paauw had his arm mauled by one of the saltwater reptiles after jumping into the infested Johnstone River on a dare.

