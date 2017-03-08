Justin Bieber attacks fan in Australia

Justin Bieber attacks fan in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Justin Bieber may have lost another young fan after telling her she made him sick as she attempted to grab a selfie with her idol in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday . The pop singer was making his way back to his car after a food stop when the fan dashed towards him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Sat Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC