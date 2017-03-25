'It hasn't sunk in that he's gone': Tributes flow for man killed in Bacchus Marsh crash
Tributes are flowing for a young man who was among five men killed within 24 hours on Victoria's roads. Hayden Kloppers, 22, of New Gisborne, was a passenger in a ute that crashed into a tree and then a shed at Bacchus Marsh about 2am on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|4 hr
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|20 hr
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Thu
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC